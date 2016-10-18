Here on Earth: Tim Flannery - 2010

Oct 18, 2016 · Roy Sebag

We stand at a crossroads, where comprehension of our place in nature—of our true abilities and of our history—is supremely important. We have formed a global civilization of unprecedented might, driven forward by the power of our minds—a civilization which is transforming our Earth. We are masters of technology, and of comprehension, but it's what we believe that may, from now on, determine our fate.

Tim Flannery's first major book since The Weather Makers charts the history of life on our planet. Here on Earth, which draws its points of departure from Darwin and Wallace, Lovelock and Dawkins, is an extraordinary exploration of evolution and sustainability. Our success as a species has had disastrous effects on many of the Earth's ecosystems and could lead to our downfall. But equally, Flannery argues, we are now equipped as never before to explore our true relationship with the planet on which our biological, economic and cultural futures depend. Here on Earth is not just a dazzling account of life on our planet. It will change the way you live.