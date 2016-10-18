OIL 101 is a straightforward guide to oil and an essential read for anyone coming to grips with where oil prices, the economy, and society are headed. In OIL 101 , Downey provides the facts one needs to understand oil,…
In this timely new P.I. Guide, Murphy reveals the stark truth: free market failure didn't cause the Great Depression and the New Deal didn't cure it. Shattering myths and politically correct lies, he tells why World War…
The winner of the National Book Award and now considered a classic, The House of Morgan is the most ambitious history ever written about an American banking dynasty. Acclaimed by The Wall Street Journal as "brilliantly…
A gripping, groundbreaking biography of the combative man whose genius and force of will created modern capitalism. Founder of a dynasty, builder of the original Grand Central, creator of an impossibly vast fortune,…
It is easily the best introduction to economics for the young read - because it cover both pure economic theory and also how markets work (the domain of most introductory books). Murphy has the right frame of mind and…
During the Great Depression, legendary British economist Keynes advocated using government money to fill the economic void until consumer spending and business investment recovered. But what happens when governments…
All paper money systems in history have ended in failure. Either they collapsed in chaos, or society returned to commodity money before that could happen. Drawing upon novel new research, "Paper Money Collapse"…
For much of human history, the motive force behind war, conquest, social conflict and world exploration has been the drive to acquire gold. From the ancient world of Croesus to the wealthy dynasties of Renaissance…
In their 2004 book The Coming Collapse of the Dollar, James Turk and John Rubino advised readers to bet against the housing bubble before it popped and to buy gold before it soared. Those were literally the two best…
Authors Steven and Susan Zumdahl offer all the elements instructors need for their general chemistry course. They bring a conceptual approach to chemistry and integrate problem-solving skills throughout, helping…