Goldmoney
MenuClose

The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Stefan Wieler

Oil 101: Morgan Downey - 2009

OIL 101 is a straightforward guide to oil and an essential read for anyone coming to grips with where oil prices, the economy, and society are headed. In OIL 101 , Downey provides the facts one needs to understand oil,…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

The House of Morgan: Ron Chernow - 2010

The winner of the National Book Award and now considered a classic, The House of Morgan is the most ambitious history ever written about an American banking dynasty. Acclaimed by The Wall Street Journal as "brilliantly…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

The Money Bubble: James Turk - 2013

In their 2004 book The Coming Collapse of the Dollar, James Turk and John Rubino advised readers to bet against the housing bubble before it popped and to buy gold before it soared. Those were literally the two best…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

Chemistry: Steven S. Zumdahl - 2013

Authors Steven and Susan Zumdahl offer all the elements instructors need for their general chemistry course. They bring a conceptual approach to chemistry and integrate problem-solving skills throughout, helping…

Read the article