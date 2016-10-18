Oil 101: Morgan Downey - 2009

Oct 18, 2016 · Stefan Wieler

OIL 101 is a straightforward guide to oil and an essential read for anyone coming to grips with where oil prices, the economy, and society are headed. In OIL 101, Downey provides the facts one needs to understand oil, from its history and chemistry, to refining, finished products, storage, transportation, alternatives, and how prices are determined every day in global wholesale oil markets and how those markets are connected to prices at the pump.