Lessons for the Young Economist: Robert Murphy - 2010

Oct 17, 2016 · Alasdair Macleod

It is easily the best introduction to economics for the young read - because it cover both pure economic theory and also how markets work (the domain of most introductory books). Murphy has the right frame of mind and mastery of the subject matter to provide the best possible pedagogy. The logic is super clear. It achieves a great balance between "plain old" economics and that aspect of economic thought that is considered particularly Austrian. Most of the attempts at such texts falter because they are either too dry and technical for the young reader or they are littered with attempts to keep the student entertained with references to pop culture or cheesy passages that attempt to "speak the child's language" but only end up sounding patronizing. Dr. Murphy's text has none of this. The prose has relentless fire without needless fireworks. What drives it forward is intellectual passion born of his own love of the topic. What's also nice is that he is nowhere self-consciously trying to sound like someone he is not. It is his real voice, explaining everything point by point. Here is the product of vast experience and daily writing. This permits the voicing of the book to achieve a remarkable integration page to page, chapter to chapter. Though he is drawing from the whole history of the development of economics, the text ends up being strikingly original. His approach is not based on anything but his own sense of how to teach this subject. This book will not be boring or useless even for people who think they already know the subject. Every page or two, there are fresh insights.