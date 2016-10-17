Paper Money Collapse: The Folly of Elastic Money: Detlev Schlichter - 2011

Oct 17, 2016 · John Butler

All paper money systems in history have ended in failure. Either they collapsed in chaos, or society returned to commodity money before that could happen. Drawing upon novel new research, "Paper Money Collapse" conclusively illustrates why paper money systems--those based on an elastic and constantly expanding supply of money as opposed to a system of commodity money of essentially fixed supply--are inherently unstable and why they must lead to economic disintegration.

These highly controversial conclusions clash with the present consensus, which holds that elastic state money is superior to inflexible commodity money (such as a gold standard), and that expanding money is harmless or even beneficial for as long as inflation stays low. Contradicting this, "Paper Money Collapse" shows that: The present crisis is the unavoidable result of continuously expanding fiat moneyThe current policy of accelerated money production to "stimulate" the economy is counterproductive and could lead to a complete collapse of the monetary systemWhy many in financial markets, in media, and in the policy establishment are unable (and often unwilling) to fully appreciate the underlying problems with elastic money.

This compelling new book looks at the breakdown of modern economic theory and the fallacy of mathematical models. It is an analysis of the current financial crisis and shows in very stark terms that the solutions presented by paper money-enthusiasts around the world are misguided and inherently flawed.