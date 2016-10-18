John Law of Lauriston: A. W. Wiston-Glynn - 2010

Oct 18, 2016 · Roy Sebag

The true story of a Scottish murderer, philanderer, gambler and abscondee who escaped his condemned cell in London to become the darling of the French economy, John Law of Lauriston is an account of the euphoria and wealth Law created by engineering the first stock market boom, and the despair, poverty and destroyed lives that followed its inevitable crash. John Law of Lauriston, Financier and Statesman, Founder of the Bank of France, Originator of the Mississippi Scheme, provides an historical analysis of the spectacular rise and fall of the most enigmatic genius in financial and economic history.