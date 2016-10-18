An Insiders Guide to the Mining Sector: How to make Money from Gold: Michael Coulson - 2004

Oct 18, 2016 · Roy Sebag

In this fully revised, updated and expanded second edition, Michael Coulson gives a masterly overview of the mining sector. He explains both the rewards and the pitfalls of investing in mining shares, provides a study of the history of mining - focusing particularly on the significant booms and busts - looks at the latest, biggest importers such as China and India, and argues convincingly that mining should form a core sector for all investors.

The prospect of instant riches gives the mining sector an obvious glamour. And when the mining sector begins to run it can be an awesome sight. But due to the counter-cyclical nature of many mining stocks, they can also offer a valuable refuge when stock markets turn down. An Insider's Guide to the Mining Sector is aimed at anyone interested in the sector, particularly at those looking at mining as an investment. It covers all of the subjects fundamental to acquiring sufficient knowledge about the mining sector, allowing the reader to invest with confidence.

The book provides a comprehensive and in-depth study of the sector delivering valuable information to industry professionals and potential investors alike.