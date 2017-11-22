Conclusion: This weeks stats need some more explanation. We have an overall tight situation for PADD2 in the US with Keystone out until the end of the month, Cushing drawing and reports of extremely low inventories at…
It is time to talk about higher rates and what it means for gold For the first time since the onset of the credit crisis, we believe the market is beginning to price in a higher probability that the Fed is finally in…
Gold and silver traded in narrow ranges this week, with gold up $7 from last Friday’s close, at $1282 in early European trade this morning (Friday).On the same time scale, silver rose 19 cents to $17.05. Volumes on…
As we lurch through successive credit crises, central bankers and economists believe they learn valuable lessons every time, and that the ultimate prize, the suppression of business cycles through monetary policy, will…
Gold and silver rallied this week, with gold up $14 from last Friday’s close at $1283 in early European trade this morning. Silver is up by 18 cents at $17.00 over the same time-frame. The best day was Monday, following…
The assumption in some quarters is that crypto-currencies will replace gold as money, or at least challenge it. This is an error borne out of a misunderstanding of catallactics, or the theory of exchange. It also…
Conclusion: The large draws continue as net imports remain very low. We continue to believe that we are in a large global deficit in 4Q17, but most of the draws seem to show up in the US for now. With Brent at $63.50 at…
Gold and silver prices steadied this week, with gold up $3 since last Friday’s close at $1275 in early European trade this morning (Friday). Gold lagged the other precious metals, and this was particularly noticeable in…
At last, there are signs a sense of reality is dawning on the EU’s negotiators about the futility of trying to force the UK to agree to a divorce settlement before talking about trade. However, there are still vestiges…
Gold, ornamentation and money: that was the sequence of events. Man discovered gold, found it malleable, durable and attractive. It was first used for ornamentation, then as social economics evolved into the division of…