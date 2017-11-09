Weekly DOE Oil Charts - November 3, 2017

Nov 9, 2017 · Stefan Wieler

Conclusion: The large draws continue as net imports remain very low. We continue to believe that we are in a large global deficit in 4Q17, but most of the draws seem to show up in the US for now. With Brent at $63.50 at the time of writing, high prices might pose headwinds to demand while higher cost production slowly becomes economical again.

Very large total draw of -9.7mb, 8.9mb more than normal. Crude built 2.2mb, which was 1.9mb less than normal (and includes a 0.7mb SPR release). Products drew heavily, especially gasoline and distillates

Implied demand jumped sharp by 2.1mb/d, 4wk average remains close to last years levels.

Total net imports recovered by 1.7mb/d but are still at a very low 3.7mb/d. The recovery was mainly driven by a decline in exports

Refinery utilization increased by a further 1.5% this week to 89.6%, which is seasonally very high. Both crude and gross inputs are at seasonally record levels

Production increased 67kb/d, pushing y-o-y growth to 1.1mb/d

