Lack of physical liquidity is putting a bear squeeze on gold, silver, and platinum group metal derivatives. After a bullish consolidation, gold, silver, and PGMs are set to resume rising. Gold improved on last Friday’s…
Trump backing off on copper is hitting all metals. US tariffs are in disarray and are backfiring badly on the US economy and the dollar. The case for gold and silver is even stronger. With Comex’s August contract…
Technical analysis alone points to gold rising rapidly to at least $4300 by year-end. No wonder platinum, copper, palladium, and silver are front-running gold. Gold continued its three-month consolidation this week,…
Silver swaps are facing a short squeeze in poor liquidity, with lease rates on the September Comex contract at over 5%. Gold continues to consolidate in a bullish pennant formation. This week, gold continued its…
For the first time in recent trading sessions, overnight demand from Asia drove gold and silver higher this morning. It should be a wake-up call for western bullion markets. Gold was almost unchanged over the week, but…
It’s been a spectacular 2025 for precious metals so far. Will it continue into H2? With fiat currencies losing credibility, the answer is a resounding YES In quiet trading during a week foreshortened by US Independence…
Predictably, futures contract expiry is coinciding with precious metals weakness. But it ignores weakness in the dollar, likely to prompt further dollar selling in favour of gold. Another week of universal apathy. It is…
The shorts on Comex took the day off yesterday, being the Juneteenth National Independence Day. But their problems continue nevertheless… In European trade this morning, gold was $3350, down $85 from last Friday, while…
The dollar’s trade weighted index just hit multi-year lows. To make things worse, Israel attacked Iran overnight, escalating ME tensions. Comex gold is waking up to the implications Last week, it was silver. This week…
For some time, the behaviour of gold and silver prices has diverged, with silver’s underperformance since 2 April now correcting. This report looks at silver’s price drivers. This week, silver broke out into 12-year…