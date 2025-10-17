The question facing dealers in precious metals is whether gold, silver, and PGMs have become Giffin goods. If so, further rises will create new demand with sellers retreating. Gold and silver have had a rip-roaring week…
Markets are desperately short of physical gold and silver, reflected in a continuing bear squeeze. Speculative interest remains subdued, with ETF physical demand growing. As our headline chart below shows, as of last…
Comex is effectively the largest gold and silver mine, with stand for deliveries a source for bullion. The conversion of paper gold and silver into bullion is now conspicuous. It cannot last. As our headline chart…
Our headline chart shows silver storming ahead amid reports of backwardations and soaring lease rates. Will it continue, and will gold be next? Driven by poor liquidity, in Europe this morning silver was $45.03, up…
Hooray for an interest rate cut and to hell with inflation! But there are some weird happenings in Comex futures, particularly a large short position in the gold contract. In this market report, we draw attention to…
Bull markets in gold and silver, or more accurately the dollar’s disaster, resume as demand mounts ahead of the Fed’s FOMC meeting next week when a cut in rates is expected. This morning, gold and silver ventured into…
There’s growing appreciation that the gold and silver bull has returned, though the reasons justifying it may not be apparent. But this week’s price action is an important turning point. There are important factors in…
Gold and silver are ready to break into new highs as investors increasing lose faith in the dollar. Bear squeezes in gold and silver are now driving prices, which look set to move higher. For decades, the expansion of…
Quiet conditions in precious metals belie explosive upside potential, given a government bond market crisis developing in all major currencies. In quiet trading, the current consolidation phase in precious metals…
Expectations for Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska have been downplayed but diverted attention from a stalling US and global economy. Any independent observer will note that the outlook for the dollar is…