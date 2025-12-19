Soaring silver’s upwards march is set to continue, given the ongoing systemic squeeze. Furthermore, gold threatens to make new highs, exacerbating a silver pricing crisis. The background to a developing market liquidity…
Wednesday’s FOMC statement confirmed that money-printing resumes, set to undermine the dollar in 2026. Estimates of future inflation will increase and gold and silver rise further. The star of the show this week was…
In the waning days of the Qin Dynasty, the eunuch Zhao Gao devised a test to distinguish those who followed reality from those who followed his power. He brought a deer into the imperial court but presented it to the…
While silver bullion stocks are improving in SGE/SHFE vaults, shortages persist in London and Comex deliveries are soaring. Meanwhile a global bond market crisis will drive gold higher. With China protecting her own…
New York futures out of action probably doesn’t help. But silver hits new highs in volatile conditions. In this report, we look at the factors driving gold and silver higher still. During Thanksgiving week (US markets…
Stalling inflation, Trump’s $2k stimmies, Japan and China stimulating, and the tech bubble bursting. It’s short-term uncertainty for gold, but it’s all part of fiat’s road to ruin. Gold and silver marked time this week,…
It’s now China’s vaults running short on gold and silver. But European ETF profit-taking is providing some minor supply, giving the London market temporary relief. The resilience of precious metal prices was…
Most goldbugs believe that they face months of price consolidation. Evidence is mounting that the correction is over and that profit-takers are wrong to be on the sidelines. This market report looks at the evidence…
Despite recent weakness in gold and silver, the early indications are that the current consolidation phase is unlikely to last long before prices resume their uptrend. It may be too early to conclude that after the…
Nervousness in precious metals is not going to stop the gold and silver bull market. Underweight portfolios are beginning to drive prices through ETF accumulation. This week, Friday’s selloff continued with both gold…