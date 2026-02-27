Gold was steady but silver volatile as Comex March contracts matured. Suspension due to “technical failures” saw high volatility in silver which has since recovered. At 13.00 Eastern Time yesterday, Comex suspended…
In very low turnover on Comex, gold and silver begin to recover as geopolitical tensions rise. Evidence is increasing of a possible attack by the US on Iran in the coming days. Gold and silver rallied this week in a…
Evidence is mounting that the silver shorts on Comex and London are desperate to close their positions. Will they use the Chinese New Year holiday to this end? In this report, we focus on silver, illustrating how silver…
The disconnection between physical reality and derivative volatility became obvious in gold and silver pricing this week. No silver? No matter. Futures carry on regardless. This week has seen price instability in gold…
The naysayers are crowing, saying gold and silver have peaked. This week’s volatility was certainly unnerving, a sharp lesson for whipsawed traders. But we assess the true position. Gold and silver have had a turbulent…
Amid signs of an intensifying derivative crisis in silver, gold is probably beginning to discount disruption in paper markets. Western speculators are sidelined. Looking into the guts of COT reports, we see that the…
That TD Securities traded silver short and taken losses not once but twice alerts us to increasing counterparty risk not just in silver contracts but gold as well. There will be others. This week, gold gently marched…
Chinese silver demand is on pause allowing prices to drift from all-time highs. Meanwhile, gold marches on towards a test of its post-Christmas highs. However, the physical silver shortage is what matters and will…
Precious metal bulls will feel vindicated, but the rise in prices indicates something darker: the dollar’s decline is accelerating, barrelling towards the end of the fiat currency era. In this our final market report…
The squeeze in silver is now creating headlines in the media. If this leads to a wider recognition of why silver continues to rise, it could spark additional ETF demand. Christmas week has been particularly dramatic for…