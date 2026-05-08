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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Is the silver bull back?

Notably in silver, bear squeeze conditions were evident this week. The likelihood of the bull market returning is now strengthened, particularly given gold’s improving prospects. The classic conditions for a bear…

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Alasdair Macleod

Comex silver grinds to a halt

With open interest down to multidecade lows, trading in silver is the risk no one is prepared to take. Market-makers make wide prices and speculators are not prepared to play. Open interest in both gold and silver Comex…

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Alasdair Macleod

PMs in the eye of the storm

An uneasy silence has descended on gold and silver, but the forces that will drive them higher are mounting. Both metals are being rapidly drained from paper markets. The monthly cycle of Comex contract expiry has come…

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Alasdair Macleod

Surreal markets

In short supply already, anyone can see that demand for gold and silver will increase substantially. Yet markets are worryingly complacent, and it’s not just in precious metals. Surreal hardly describes it. Equities are…

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Alasdair Macleod

Have gold and silver bottomed?

The controversy is now about escalating risk and how to hedge it. Let’s make something clear before addressing this question: regulators train and legislate investment managers into believing that gold is not the way to…

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Alasdair Macleod

Financial storms ahead

Financial instability is about to get much worse making the short-term outlook for gold and silver uncertain, but long-term being reaffirmed. It is a buying opportunity for the brave. This week’s market action Until…

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Alasdair Macleod

March futures expiry

It’s clear that as the war rages on, the dollar will be a casualty and gold benefit. But the bullion banks need to square their books for the ride. That’s what markets are about. Looking at the silver chart below, it…

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Alasdair Macleod

PMs predictably volatile

Paper gold and silver have sold down in very light trade. The bullion establishment is scrambling to close its shorts and go long as the outlook for gold gets increasingly bullish. The chart below shows that gold could…

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Alasdair Macleod

Short-term pairs trade favours the dollar

Gold and silver on pause as funk-money flies to $US. It is becoming clear that Iran is no push over and the economic consequences of this war are dire, with oil at $100 and going higher. The background to this week’s…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold shortages in China

ICBC and Agricultural Bank of China have run out of investment gold bars. And silver premiums over London spot are 13%. Comex silver contract is sinking into irrelevance. Last weekend, the US and Israel attacked Iran…

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