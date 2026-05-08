Notably in silver, bear squeeze conditions were evident this week. The likelihood of the bull market returning is now strengthened, particularly given gold’s improving prospects. The classic conditions for a bear…
With open interest down to multidecade lows, trading in silver is the risk no one is prepared to take. Market-makers make wide prices and speculators are not prepared to play. Open interest in both gold and silver Comex…
An uneasy silence has descended on gold and silver, but the forces that will drive them higher are mounting. Both metals are being rapidly drained from paper markets. The monthly cycle of Comex contract expiry has come…
In short supply already, anyone can see that demand for gold and silver will increase substantially. Yet markets are worryingly complacent, and it’s not just in precious metals. Surreal hardly describes it. Equities are…
The controversy is now about escalating risk and how to hedge it. Let’s make something clear before addressing this question: regulators train and legislate investment managers into believing that gold is not the way to…
Financial instability is about to get much worse making the short-term outlook for gold and silver uncertain, but long-term being reaffirmed. It is a buying opportunity for the brave. This week’s market action Until…
It’s clear that as the war rages on, the dollar will be a casualty and gold benefit. But the bullion banks need to square their books for the ride. That’s what markets are about. Looking at the silver chart below, it…
Paper gold and silver have sold down in very light trade. The bullion establishment is scrambling to close its shorts and go long as the outlook for gold gets increasingly bullish. The chart below shows that gold could…
Gold and silver on pause as funk-money flies to $US. It is becoming clear that Iran is no push over and the economic consequences of this war are dire, with oil at $100 and going higher. The background to this week’s…
ICBC and Agricultural Bank of China have run out of investment gold bars. And silver premiums over London spot are 13%. Comex silver contract is sinking into irrelevance. Last weekend, the US and Israel attacked Iran…