Gulf war and gold
In the fog of war, truth is the casualty. Gold and silver prices will reflect uncertainty over outcomes. All that traders know for now is that bond yields might rise further. Well-informed analysts who follow…Read the article
Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.
In the fog of war, truth is the casualty. Gold and silver prices will reflect uncertainty over outcomes. All that traders know for now is that bond yields might rise further. Well-informed analysts who follow…Read the article
Goodbye to Western paper. Moving in plain sight, China has set up a new market in Hong Kong ready to take over from London and New York when the dollar dies. First, let’s look briefly at what happened to gold in the…Read the article
Trading conditions on Comex suggest that gold and silver bears are about to be squeezed — potentially viciously. If so, then prices measured in fiat currencies have bottomed. Let’s start with gold. This week, the price…Read the article
We are into contract expiry on Comex again. Silver’s active July contract settles on Monday. Option expiry was yesterday. Are we now about to see gold and silver prices recover? It has been a long slog lower with silver…Read the article
They want your gold and silver, and they use every psychological trick to get you to hand them over! The sell-off in gold and silver continued this week, doubtless with the establishment’s paper shorts eying up the…Read the article
Currencies are debased during and after wars, because government spending goes through the roof not just due to defence spending but also because of the economic consequences. Financial markets, particularly in North…Read the article
Over the last six months, gold and silver are barely changed. Investors are losing patience. It’s time to stand back and examine the big picture and ignore short-term sentiment. As our introductory chart shows, gold and…Read the article
As China buys up the bullion, the relevance of paper markets on Comex (and London) is shrinking. Liquidity and relevance of paper gold and silver relative to bullion are diminishing. This market report analyses why open…Read the article
Foreigners increasingly distrust the dollar, which is why central banks, the ultimate insiders are selling them for gold. The decline in the $ has not been noticed by Americans — yet. The chart above prices the dollar,…Read the article
The febrile condition of all asset markets headed by rising G7 bond yields is leading to uncertainty for gold and silver prices. One last sell-off is a golden opportunity for stackers. For the first half of this week,…Read the article