Wholesale market operators who rely on being able to roll leases on maturity face the prospect of having to buy back bullion which has simply vanished. In a week when the US Court of International Trade ruled that the…
It’s the best of times for gold; the worst of times for dollars. Led by long-dated JGBs, global government bond markets are wobbling. We can see where this is going… This week saw moderately firmer prices for gold and…
Perhaps global economic ills will be put on pause for the summer. But the entire investment world will be looking for the dip to buy the best performing asset of recent months — GOLD In a continuing consolidation, gold…
After the post-liberation day volatility, all markets seek direction. However, the signs are that the negative trend for equities and bonds, and positive trend for PMs will continue in time. This week, consolidation has…
Gold consolidates its rise from mid-December. The May Day holiday in China and with much of Europe shut as well, was an opportunity for the Comex shorts to punish the longs. This morning marks the ninth trading session…
Not only has the US dollar embarked on a new bear market versus currencies, but the best way to play it is by selling dollars for gold. PBOC actions appear to confirm this view. After gold’s dramatic run to $3500 on…
Crude oil priced in gold has reached the second lowest levels in history. This is mainly due to record high gold prices rather than low oil prices. In our view, gold is more efficiently pricing in future dollar…
Anti-dollar sentiment is underestimated, and loss of credibility has only just started. A perfect storm is driving gold higher and the dollar down, compounded by systemic issues. In this market report for precious…
Measured in gold, the dollar’s decline is accelerating as foreigners bail out and gold is the go-to refuge. It is a panic on a global scale which looks like only just starting. After last week’s dramatic selloff, gold…
Trump’s tariffs are imploding the global credit bubble destroying everyone’s wealth. But the wise will see this as an opportunity to stack the ultimate refuge cheaply — gold and silver. Due to indiscriminate asset…