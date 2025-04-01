Oil prices have dropped to three-year lows amid macro concerns. However, crude and product inventories remain at dangerously low levels while recession driven demand destruction has yet to show itself Brent oil prices…
In generally lacklustre financial markets, the standout winners have been gold and silver. This report looks at the consequences for portfolio reallocations in Q2 2025 and beyond. Gold and silver rose strongly this week…
There is a Comex options contract expiry next week and 240,000 April contracts are yet to be sold, rolled, or stood for delivery. But after this disruption powerful bullish factors will return. Gold rose this week, but…
In this report, we examine technical and market positions for gold and silver, concluding that $3,000 is not a hurdle for gold and that silver has significant catching up yet to do. Gold and silver rose strongly this…
EU defence spending plans are driving German, French, and Italian bond yields higher. Japan’s are soaring too. The dollar is sinking: what does it all mean for gold and silver? This week, the end-February decline in…
A technical correction in gold and silver is shaking out weak holders, providing a stronger base for the next bull move. There are strong signs that the credit bubble is beginning to deflate. A dramatic collapse in…
Equities are pricing in a goldilocks scenario where global economic activity reaccelerates while inflation declines further, allowing the Fed and other central banks to continue to cut rates. However, we think there is…
It will prove difficult for the US Treasury to deflect Trump from opening its gold book, since Elon Musk and Ron Paul appear to be driving the move to come clean over national gold reserves. Gold and silver continued to…
Behind precious metal markets is new evidence of growing European investor demand at the retail level, while Comex deliveries continue at an elevated rate. It has been a week of new highs for gold, and silver appears to…
The bullion bank establishment is adjusting to gold and silver going far higher, which is why they are deleveraging their balance sheets. It is a process in its early stages. In a wild week, gold hit new highs before…