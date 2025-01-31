A Comex exchange-for-physical crisis is in progress, repeating the disruption during covid. The media story blames Trump’s potential tariffs. But is this the real reason gold is hitting new highs? Gold and silver rose…
Equities are pricing in a goldilocks scenario where global economic activity reaccelerates while inflation declines further, allowing the Fed and other central banks to continue to cut rates. However, we think there is…
Rumours that Trump will introduce 10% tariffs on precious metals are said to be driving gold higher. This report gives a more likely explanation. For the last two weeks before and after President Trump’s inauguration on…
Oil has rallied sharply in the new year as new US sanctions on the Russian oil industry could impact oil supplies over the next few months. This comes at a time when crude oil inventories were already at critically low…
The sharp rise in Comex open interest suggests short-term caution. But the background for gold’s outlook just gets better and better. Gold and silver rallied this week, though this morning there is evidence of profit…
In a shortened trading week, and against a global background of rising bond yields gold and silver have continued to edge higher. This is an important change in investment thinking. Gold rose by $32 on the week to…
There are early signs that precious metals will rise along with the dollar and higher Treasury yields. But the transition to this way of thinking brings some short-term uncertainty with it. Gold and silver ended 2024…
Gold and silver performed well in 2024. But what are the prospects for 2025? Gold rose and silver rose moderately in quiet trading during Christmas week. In early morning European trading today, spot gold was $2627, up…
Strong dollar and rising UST yields are destabilising GBP, EUR, JPY, and their bond markets. These are the precursor of a global debt crisis — the ideal setup for higher gold prices next year. Gold and silver declined…
In the last ten trading sessions on Comex, 62 tonnes of gold have been stood for delivery, and 1,303 tonnes of silver. What does this tell us? It was a week of two halves for gold and silver prices: rising strongly…