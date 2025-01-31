Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Spot gold trades above $2800

A Comex exchange-for-physical crisis is in progress, repeating the disruption during covid. The media story blames Trump’s potential tariffs. But is this the real reason gold is hitting new highs? Gold and silver rose…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Will Comex gold face import tariffs?

Rumours that Trump will introduce 10% tariffs on precious metals are said to be driving gold higher. This report gives a more likely explanation. For the last two weeks before and after President Trump’s inauguration on…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gold getting overbought

The sharp rise in Comex open interest suggests short-term caution. But the background for gold’s outlook just gets better and better. Gold and silver rallied this week, though this morning there is evidence of profit…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gold and silver firm on futures’ demand

In a shortened trading week, and against a global background of rising bond yields gold and silver have continued to edge higher. This is an important change in investment thinking. Gold rose by $32 on the week to…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

A year in review

Gold and silver performed well in 2024. But what are the prospects for 2025? Gold rose and silver rose moderately in quiet trading during Christmas week. In early morning European trading today, spot gold was $2627, up…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gold and silver in sell-off

Strong dollar and rising UST yields are destabilising GBP, EUR, JPY, and their bond markets. These are the precursor of a global debt crisis — the ideal setup for higher gold prices next year. Gold and silver declined…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Massive Comex deliveries since Thanksgiving

In the last ten trading sessions on Comex, 62 tonnes of gold have been stood for delivery, and 1,303 tonnes of silver. What does this tell us? It was a week of two halves for gold and silver prices: rising strongly…

Read the article