There is an underlying firmness in precious metals prices as we approach the year-end. The downside now appears limited with next year looking bullish. Gold consolidated in a narrow trading range this week, while silver…
Evidence is mounting that the dollar’s recent strength has been a temporary phenomenon, which is positive for gold and silver. Gold and silver were in consolidating mode this Thanksgiving week following sharp falls on…
A bear squeeze in progress for gold is set to drive prices higher. A catch up could prove explosive for silver, which is being left behind. Gold and silver diverged this week, with gold rallying strongly following the…
The return of the carry trade is creating a dollar illusion. But rising US Treasury yields are threatening to destabilise the entire global credit system, ultimately for the benefit of physical gold. Against a…
Trump’s win turned out to be a surprise for all markets and an opportunity for bullion banks to book substantial trading profits on the bear tack. But first reactions to shocks are often wrong. Gold and silver were hit…
Ahead of next week’s US presidential election, traders are naturally reducing their positions to wait-and-see Gold hit a new record high this week, while silver failed to challenge its recent high of $34.80 on 22…
The history of money and credit is that the separation of the two always ends in the destruction of credit. We appear to be edging close to that event again. “While it is the duty of the citizen to support the state, it…
Consolidation for gold and silver is timely, given recent unprecedented performance. But is it sensible to lock in some profits? This week, against a background of the BRICS summit in Kazan gold and silver paused,…
Last Friday, President Putin ruled out a new BRICS currency for now saying that it is not under consideration, promoting trade settlement in national currencies instead. The idea of a common BRICS gold-backed currency…
Ahead of the BRICS meeting at Kazan, gold soared to $2700+ this morning. Is a new gold backed trading currency discounted? Do you buy the rumour and sell the fact? Gold and silver continued to rise this week, driven by…