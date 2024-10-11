Gold and silver are now nicely set up for higher prices in the runup to the BRICS summit in eleven days’ time. But after that, will there be profit-taking and a pull-back consolidation? After a sell-off on Wednesday…
Will the Sino-Russian partnership introduce gold backing for a trade settlement currency, replacing the dollar? And what would be the consequences for the dollar? The annual BRICS summit in Kazan is rapidly approaching.…
The developing conflict between Israel, Iran, and its proxies is escalating and America is being drawn in. Middle Eastern demand for gold over dollars is only just starting to impact bullion markets. Both gold and…
Stagnating economies together with high government debt loads inevitably create funding crises and debt traps. Nowhere is this problem more destructive than for the fiat dollar. But it’s not just the dollar. Economies…
It has been an excellent week for gold and silver bulls. But is a correction now due, and if so, how deep and for how long? It looks like being severely limited. Gold continued to make new highs this week, today trading…
US equity markets seem ripe for a significant pullback, or even a severe bear market, with bond yields unlikely to fall much before rising again. If so, how will it play out for gold? The Fed’s 50 basis point cut in its…
After a bullish performance last week which took gold to new highs, will it hold on to them, or is a correction overdue? Read on… This week, gold and silver consolidated recent rises with gold trading at $2608 in early…
For years, bulls of gold and silver have complained about how derivatives have been used to suppress their prices. Their dreams of the practice ending could be coming true. Introduction If you think about it, there is a…
Not only are the charts foretelling higher prices, but runaway US debt and increasing threat of an all-out war against Russia are fuelling a global panic out of dollars into gold. Gold finally broke out above its tight…
The annual BRICS summit is only six weeks away. It is assumed that a new 40% gold-backed trade settlement currency called the UNIT will be on the agenda. I don’t think it will and I offer an alternative. The half-baked…