While the resilience of gold and silver prices puzzles western capital markets, the Asian hegemons take a different view, continuing to dump fiat for gold. Now Russia is investing her surplus oil revenue While gold and…
Gold’s story has been all about insatiable Asian demand. But there are now signs that driven by a falling dollar, paper gold traders are joining the bullish camp. Gold and silver were in a holding pattern this week,…
Of all the dangers that threaten the global financial system, the one most likely to topple it is the US Government’s debt trap. This article explains how and why it is becoming inevitable. According to the US…
Short-term, Powell’s Jackson Hole speech later today will determine both gold and the dollar’s moves. But their underlying trends are clear: the dollar’s is down, and gold’s is up. Gold and silver consolidated recent…
Despite trying everything to shake out the bulls, establishment traders on the short tack have failed. And as the canary in the mine, silver catches a bid… This week, gold continued to consolidate close to its all-time…
Equity markets recovered some poise this week, allowing gold to stabilise. But how will they behave next week, and how will gold and silver be affected? This week, gold consolidated, showing remarkable price resilience,…
Credit is beginning to implode, starting with equities. Investors are wavering, not knowing where to go for safety. Bitcoin? It corelates with tech stocks. The public have been fooled. Introduction Last weekend, I put…
When prices rise overnight, or they rise into London’s morning fix we know that China and possibly India are buying again. This week has been a tale of diversity, with gold close to challenging new high ground, but…
Were the collapse in western morality and the denial of plain facts the result of a KGB plot? Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov explained that it was indeed planned by the KGB. In 1984 KGB defector Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov…
A global equity crisis is leading at the margin to liquidation of speculative long positions in gold and silver futures. It looks like a crisis just starting. After declines in gold and silver prices in the second half…