If elected President, Donald Trump promises to reverse US policy withdrawing from foreign affairs and dropping Biden’s climate change agenda. Expect the Deep State to do what it can to stop him. Introduction Middle…
This week saw profit-taking in gold and silver, no doubt encouraged by bullion banks whose short positions doubtless became extremely uncomfortable. After a strong start to the week, profit-taking set in, driving gold…
Jay Powell has signalled that inflation is moving sustainably towards the Fed’s 2% target and that the jobs market has cooled down. Hopes for an interest rate cut are rising, but the Fed is being misled badly… The…
Gold is rising to challenge all-time highs, with Open Interest on Comex soaring faster than ever seen before. It reflects a physical liquidity crisis. After a volatile week so far, gold and silver opened lower this…
It’s all about credit. Demand to fund rising government deficits and keep zombie corporations alive will drive up interest rates. This article explains the consequences for currencies and financial values. It’s all…
Overnight gold demand from China appears to have returned. Will it follow through? As evident in our headline chart, silver had a better week while gold steadied, seemingly well underwritten at current levels. Gold…
I was recently asked by one of my Substack subscribers to explain why the use of interest rates in an attempt to manage inflation does not work. It is simply not the true function of interest rates. Primarily, an…
Chinese buying unwound into yesterday’s London morning fix? This week, gold and silver suffered a significant markdown on Tuesday and Wednesday as Comex contracts ran into the month end expirations with the additional…
“The west declared a war against us… And now we are going to distribute nuclear weapons to anyone who can use it against the west” — Aleksandr Dugin The reaction in Russian government circles to the cluster bomb attack…
A new wave of Asian demand could be beginning to drive gold and silver. Traders will be watching for signs of overnight demand returning ahead of London’s morning fix. Gold and silver had a better week, with gold at…