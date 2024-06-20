The unofficial WW3

Jun 20, 2024 · Alasdair Macleod

The intensification of conflict between the western alliance and the Asian hegemons is speeding up. America and NATO have lost control, and their fate is now in the hands of Russia and China.

A number of disparate elements are coming together, demanding resolution. But the western alliance is not as battle ready as Russia. The former has not innovated weapons sufficiently and doesn’t possess the hypersonic missiles of Russia, China and her allies. And the Europeans, including Britain, are too socially degraded as cohesive nations to recruit sufficient troops for their depleted armies. Talk of recruitment or even national service in these nations is unrealistic. It is not an exaggeration to say that politically, European NATO members are disintegrating.

The pressure to go nuclear is mounting, particularly for America which wants Russia destroyed and has proved to be unconcerned with collateral damage to its allies. Her wars and operations in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan have created acute refugee problems in Europe. And countless Ukrainians have been slaughtered without any regret. But America can now only maintain her global dominance by unleashing a third world war. That she will retain European allies in this path to Europe’s own destruction is irrational.

Only last week at the G7 meeting in Italy, plans to sequester and divert interest on Russia’s reserves to fund Ukraine’s armaments were finalised. Legally, this is theft of Russia’s property. The West has signalled to the rest of the world its contempt for property rights — and Russia has made sure the world is aware of it.

This is the year of Russia’s chairmanship of BRICS, to be followed by China in 2025. Not only is the membership due to be expanded, but having failed to get a gold-backed trade settlement onto the Johannesburg agenda last August we can be sure that Russia has updated her plans for this year’s meeting in Kazan in October. This article looks at how this might pan out.

