The intensification of conflict between the western alliance and the Asian hegemons is speeding up. America and NATO have lost control, and their fate is now in the hands of Russia and China. A number of disparate…
Gold and silver steadied this week, at the lower end of their current trading ranges. In European trade this morning, gold was $2317, up $22, while silver was $29.07, down 8 cents. Comex volumes in gold were low, while…
Monetary authorities and domestic users do not understand the true relationship between their fiat currency, the threats to its purchasing power, and the relationship with gold. It’s now increasingly assumed that the US…
Despite continuing efforts by the paper establishment in western capital markets to shake out weak gold and silver holders, they are being swamped by Chinese demand. This week has seen underlying firmness in gold and…
BRICS and the SCO have agreed to replace dollars with national currencies for trade settlement. This article shows how it is leading to the renminbi becoming the reserve currency for members. The background There is…
Gold and silver prices reflect relentless demand from China and Asia, who are simply getting out of dollars. Normally at contract expiry, gold and silver prices get smashed as call options are driven into worthlessness…
A lethal combination of budget deficits and trade sanctions are going to be reflected in increasing price inflation for the US. And where the US goes, the rest of us follow. In this article I focus on two reasons why…
This pullback in prices might provide the best opportunity buy gold and silver before China’s continuing demand drives them far higher. Gold and silver corrected sharply this week, with gold down $85 from last Friday’s…
For decades goldbugs have bemoaned that paper markets control and suppress gold and silver. Many of them have yet to realise it, but London forwards and Comex futures no longer set the price. It is increasingly set by…
There has been an enormous squeeze on the Comex copper contract, driving it to unheard of premiums against London and Shanghai. Similar conditions could be ahead for silver. Gold and silver continued to rally this week,…