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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

We are all zombies now

For decades, all G7 nations and more besides have prevented the creative destruction upon which economic progress depends. Whole countries are now zombified. The consequence is soaring, unproductive debt both in public…

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Alasdair Macleod

Bear squeeze in silver and gold resumes

Gold and silver had a better week, with gold up $67 from last Friday’s close at $2369 in European trading this morning, and silver at $28.60 up $2.10 over the same time frame. There was a little more volume in the Comex…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold and silver finding a base

Massive Comex silver deliveries: does this indicate a scramble for metal? And are the silver short positions spiralling out of control? Gold and silver consolidated this week, with gold testing support at $2300 and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Putting gold on a blockchain

In conjunction with the LBMA, the World Gold Council is promoting blockchain technology as a means of identifying and tracking the sourcing of gold, its refining, and subsequent ownership. Is this a good idea? Two years…

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Alasdair Macleod

Is the correction for gold and silver over?

Gold and silver prices steadied this week and appear to have found a base. This morning in European trading, gold was $2347, down $45 since last Friday’s close. Silver was $27.70, down a dollar on the same timescale.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Consolidating at the higher levels

Gold and silver were firmer on the week, with gold trading in Europe this morning at $2390, up $46, while silver was at $28.45, up 60 cents. While both were higher since last Friday, it is best described as a week of…

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Alasdair Macleod

Interest rates are going higher

It’s gradually dawning on markets that lower dollar interest rates are a fantasy. If a chart speaks a thousand words, this is it: From its peak at about 15% in the early eighties, the trend for US bond yields was down…

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