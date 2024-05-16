For decades, all G7 nations and more besides have prevented the creative destruction upon which economic progress depends. Whole countries are now zombified. The consequence is soaring, unproductive debt both in public…
Gold and silver had a better week, with gold up $67 from last Friday’s close at $2369 in European trading this morning, and silver at $28.60 up $2.10 over the same time frame. There was a little more volume in the Comex…
Decades of interest rate suppression have resulted in debt traps in both public and private sectors which will destroy faith in fiat currencies. This leads to higher, far higher interest rates and the escape into gold…
Massive Comex silver deliveries: does this indicate a scramble for metal? And are the silver short positions spiralling out of control? Gold and silver consolidated this week, with gold testing support at $2300 and…
In conjunction with the LBMA, the World Gold Council is promoting blockchain technology as a means of identifying and tracking the sourcing of gold, its refining, and subsequent ownership. Is this a good idea? Two years…
Gold and silver prices steadied this week and appear to have found a base. This morning in European trading, gold was $2347, down $45 since last Friday’s close. Silver was $27.70, down a dollar on the same timescale.…
Now that short-term funding through Treasury bills must be nearly exhausted, how will the US Treasury fund the budget deficit, running at well over $3 trillion this year? According to the US Treasury, the two largest…
Oil prices have sold off meaningfully from their recent highs. Brent and WTI crude oil lost $4.51/bbl and $4.89/bbl, respectively, from $91.17/bbl and $86.91/bbl (see Exhibit 1) at the time of writing. Exhibit 1: Oil…
Gold and silver were firmer on the week, with gold trading in Europe this morning at $2390, up $46, while silver was at $28.45, up 60 cents. While both were higher since last Friday, it is best described as a week of…
It’s gradually dawning on markets that lower dollar interest rates are a fantasy. If a chart speaks a thousand words, this is it: From its peak at about 15% in the early eighties, the trend for US bond yields was down…