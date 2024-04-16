Gold is at an all-time high (see Exhibit 1). This is against all odds given the level of interest rates. We have written extensively in the past how gold prices are driven by three main factors: Central bank policy…
Gold and silver continued their spectacular run, with gold testing the $2400 level in European trade this morning, up $70 from last Friday’s close, and silver $29.15, up $1.70 on the week. Trade volume in silver futures…
In recent weeks, silver’s price has been remarkably strong, threatening to break out above the levels established in August 2020. The long-term chart certainly looks positive. Could we be witnessing a major turning…
Equities are pricing in a goldilocks scenario where global economic activity reaccelerates while inflation declines further, allowing the Fed - and potentially other central banks - to cut rates. However, we think there…
Gold and silver continued their run higher, defying predictions of profit-taking. From last Thursday’s close (Friday was Easter and market were closed), gold rose $50 to $2280 in early European trade this morning, after…
You will have to prepare for your currency to buy less and interest rates to rise: how will your portfolio fare, and will you afford your mortgage? In recent days, some commentators have begun to fear that interest…
In this Easter holiday shortened week, gold soared to new highs, while silver has yet to catch up. At close of play last night in New York, gold was $2233, up $70 and silver traded at $24.94, up a net $28 cents. Volumes…
Anti-Russia and anti-China rhetoric is driving the western alliance towards all-out war against them. Increasingly, the only way an ultimate nuclear conflict can be avoided is either for the dollar-based fiat currency…
For most of the 21 st century, when the rest of the world economy struggled, China has been the “growth engine of last resort”. The Chinese state successfully put the foot on the gas and stimulated domestic demand when…
Gold and silver both had spectacular weeks, with gold peaking at a record $2222 overnight on Thursday and silver at $25.75, before profit-taking set in. In European trade this morning, gold was trading at $2166, up $4…