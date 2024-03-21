Russia tried to get a gold-backed trade settlement currency onto the BRICS agenda last August but failed. There has obviously been a rethink, judging by the few public briefings from senior Russians. In those briefings,…
After a powerful up-move last week, this week gold had a minor correction. Silver’s upward momentum continued through to Wednesday before it ticked off the top. In European trade this morning gold traded at $2168, down…
As collateral securing credit, tangible property values are the underpinning of credit upon which a modern economy depends. If there are serious credit problems in the private sector, they usually radiate from property.…
The ratios of gold to other precious metals such as silver platinum and palladium have been increasing over the past year. In the case of platinum, the ratio is near all-time highs. We find that historically gold has…
Gold and silver surged this week on a sudden increase in demand. In European trade this morning, gold was $2167, a new record and up $85 from last Friday’s close, while silver at $24.49 was up $1.18. Comex volumes in…
Since 24 January, bitcoin has risen 65% and gold rose about 7% priced in US dollars. Before gold began its current successful but relatively modest leap into new high ground, there is little doubt that hedge funds and…
In price terms, all was quiet for gold this week, but yesterday saw a ten-dollar rise. In European trading this morning, gold was $2047, up $16 from last Friday’s close, while silver at $22.62 was down 22 cents. Comex…
This article points out the dangers to the value of credit from a rickety global banking system. This will almost certainly become the primary driver in the gold to credit relationship, replacing the so far relatively…
In subdued trading, gold was little changed on the week, while silver eased. In European trade this morning, gold was $2019, up $4 from last Friday, while silver was $22.64, down 77 cents. Comex volume in gold was low,…
Few commentators are aware that the dynamics leading to an inevitable collapse of credit are increasing. When these dynamics begin to unfurl, there is bound to be a global rush out of fiat credit into gold. This is why…