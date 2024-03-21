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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Silver stars

After a powerful up-move last week, this week gold had a minor correction. Silver’s upward momentum continued through to Wednesday before it ticked off the top. In European trade this morning gold traded at $2168, down…

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Alasdair Macleod

The looming global property crisis

As collateral securing credit, tangible property values are the underpinning of credit upon which a modern economy depends. If there are serious credit problems in the private sector, they usually radiate from property.…

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Goldmoney Staff

Precious metal ratios and recessions

The ratios of gold to other precious metals such as silver platinum and palladium have been increasing over the past year. In the case of platinum, the ratio is near all-time highs. We find that historically gold has…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold — Catch it if you can

Gold and silver surged this week on a sudden increase in demand. In European trade this morning, gold was $2167, a new record and up $85 from last Friday’s close, while silver at $24.49 was up $1.18. Comex volumes in…

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Alasdair Macleod

Can bitcoin act as money?

Since 24 January, bitcoin has risen 65% and gold rose about 7% priced in US dollars. Before gold began its current successful but relatively modest leap into new high ground, there is little doubt that hedge funds and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Massive Comex deliveries

In price terms, all was quiet for gold this week, but yesterday saw a ten-dollar rise. In European trading this morning, gold was $2047, up $16 from last Friday’s close, while silver at $22.62 was down 22 cents. Comex…

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Alasdair Macleod

A tale of two markets

In subdued trading, gold was little changed on the week, while silver eased. In European trade this morning, gold was $2019, up $4 from last Friday, while silver was $22.64, down 77 cents. Comex volume in gold was low,…

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