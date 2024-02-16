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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Massive bear squeeze likely in gold

This week, gold dipped below the $2000 level before rallying, and silver reflected a traditional bear squeeze. In European trade this morning gold was $2005, after testing the $1985 level, down $19 net from last…

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Alasdair Macleod

America cannot afford another war

America cannot afford another war because the US Government is in a debt trap already, and it would merely hasten the collapse of her finances. Measured in dollars, gold would soar handing economic power to Russia and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Informed accumulation of gold bullion

Gold and silver moved sideways for yet another week, exhibiting a bullish undertone. In European trade this morning, gold was $2032, down $7 from last Friday, while silver was $22.62, almost unchanged on the week.…

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Alasdair Macleod

It is vital to understand the role of gold

Without a proper knowledge of the legal basis which defines gold as money and that everything else as credit, we cannot fully understand why the only escape for individuals from the growing financial calamity faced by…

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Alasdair Macleod

Banking crisis in CRE looms

Precious metals prices were subdued this week, though there was a firmer underlying tendency. In European trading this morning, gold was $2055, up $38 from last Friday’s close, and silver $23.20, up 43 cents. The…

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Alasdair Macleod

Precious metals stasis

Gold and silver prices steadied this week, trying to find a sense of direction. In European trade this morning, gold was $2022, down $7 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $22.92, up 30 cents. Comex turnover was…

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Alasdair Macleod

Summary of dangers for 2024

This year is likely to see wealth destruction on a massive scale. The reason this is not widely anticipated in financial markets is due to a mistaken belief that interest rates are at their peak and will decline over…

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Alasdair Macleod

Bond yields bounce undermining gold

Following last week’s brief rally, gold and silver declined this week. In Europe this morning, gold traded at $2028, down $20 from last Friday’s close. And silver was $22.78, down 30 cents over the same timescale. Comex…

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Alasdair Macleod

The mechanics behind a credit crisis

Imbalances in the global fiat credit system are enormous, with foreign ownership of dollars overhanging both foreign exchanges and securities markets. Meanwhile, Keynesian and monetarist hopes that lower interest rates…

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