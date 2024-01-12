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Gold and silver continued their recent consolidation, as US Treasury yields firmed, and the dollar’s trade-weighted index recovered slightly. In European trade this morning gold was $2046, up $3 from last Friday’s…Read the article
Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.
Gold and silver continued their recent consolidation, as US Treasury yields firmed, and the dollar’s trade-weighted index recovered slightly. In European trade this morning gold was $2046, up $3 from last Friday’s…Read the article
2024 is a year of elections, the most important being that of America. If Trump is elected in 2025, it will be back to trade protectionism and Make America Great Again. This article explains the likely consequences by…Read the article
Gold and silver prices eased this week over the New Year break during which markets were closed. Turnover was subdued. In European morning trade, gold was $2038, down $24 from last Friday, and silver $22.95, down a…Read the article
2024 will see a quickening pace for geopolitical developments, with the influence of the US waning while that of China and Russia waxes. As a lost cause, the war in Ukraine will be abandoned by America and NATO in the…Read the article
The risk at the year-end is that the establishment manages gold prices lower to favour their short positions. There is no evidence yet of this occurring for gold, though it appears to be true for silver. In a Sherlock…Read the article
To market observers, gold appears ready to break into new high ground measured in all the major currencies. In fact, it is the currencies’ collapse in their values, rather than gold rising. Appreciating this distinction…Read the article
With Comex volumes dwindling to a trickle, traders in gold and silver markets are shutting down ahead of the Christmas break. In quiet markets this week, gold and silver drifted higher in tight liquidity. In European…Read the article
Surely, it is now apparent that central banks are guilty of mismanaging the economy. By slashing interest rates to zero and in some cases to an unnatural minus figure, then flooding financial systems with…Read the article
In his press conference following the FOMC meeting at which the Fed Funds Rate was left unchanged, Chairman Powell spoke about the slowing of economic activity due to restrictive territory for interest rates. This…Read the article
The sharp decline in US Treasury bond yields anticipates a pivot in Fed policy, which appeared to be justified this week by Chairman Powell’s dovish tone. But in truth, the Fed is not in control of events. Given that it…Read the article