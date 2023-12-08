In the Far East on Monday, gold spiked up to $2146 and silver to $$25.90, when it was 18.30 EST on Sunday. It was short-lived, and a lack of follow through and profit taking rapidly took gold and silver back to below…
Flying money was the Chinese term for paper credits between merchants in the Tang dynasty, adopted by Emperor Hien-Tsung as the first example of a government paper currency. Today, economists confuse flying money with…
No one is talking about the US trade deficit in the current fiscal year, but it is likely to be another record, bringing with it new rounds of trade sanctions and protectionism. In this article, I explain why the twin…
Gold and silver continued to rise this week, with gold bursting through the $2000 level, and silver $25. In European trade this morning, gold was $2042, up $42 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $25.20, up 93…
Ahead of a possible challenge on the $2000 level, gold consolidated recent rises this week, and silver held up well. This morning in European trade, gold was $1995, up $15 from last Friday’s close, and silver was…
This article concludes that the current downturn in bond yields is part of a continuing market manipulation by central banks in order to restore confidence in the global economic outlook. There is a long history of…
The technical position for gold is looking very positive for higher prices. But technical analysis should be backed by fundamentals. To a large extent fundamentals are in the eye of the beholder, whose opinions in any…
This week, gold and silver extended their correction of October’s sharp rise. In European trade this morning, gold was $1953, down $24 from Last Friday, and silver was $22.54, down 66 cents. Comex volume in both…
The Great Game of geopolitics faces a new challenge. The new hotspot is Israel and the Muslim Middle East. Ukraine is all but over, and the US is likely to abandon her to her fate — like Afghanistan. We shall have to…
The writing of this market report was at a time of great volatility, due to it coinciding with the speech of the Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The drift of it appears to be that Hezbollah will support Hamas. If…