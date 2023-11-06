The day of reckoning for unproductive credit is in sight. With G7 national finances spiralling out of control, debt traps are being sprung on all of them, with the sole exception of Germany. Malinvestments of the last…
This week, gold and silver went their separate ways, with gold rising and silver falling. In European trade this morning gold was $1985, up $4 from last Friday’s close, while silver was 22.81, down 21 cents. Gold is…
This article defines credit, a subject upon which there is a lack of public knowledge. What people call money is in fact credit, and money itself, which is physical gold without counterparty risk, rarely if ever…
This week, a firmer trend in gold continued as markets realised the seriousness of the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. In European trade this morning, gold traded at $1979, up $46 from last Friday’s close…
An important error in statistical analysis is that mathematical economists have lost sight of what their beloved statistics represent —none more so than with GDP. I explain why GDP is simply the total of accumulating…
Over the past few months, gold prices have completely detached from our model-predicted prices. While we have seen deviations between actual and predicted prices in the past, those deviations were always temporary. What…
The sell-off in precious metals continued as bond yields continued to rise and a strong dollar persisted. In early trade in Europe this morning, gold was $1822, down another $26, unchanged on the year. Silver traded at…
This article looks at the collateral side of financial transactions and some significant problems which are already emerging. At a time when there is a veritable tsunami of dollar credit in foreign hands overhanging…
As the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note soared, gold and silver came under selling pressure this week. But ahead of the weekend, bear closing in precious metals is evident. In European trade this morning, silver…
With the Asian hegemons undoubtedly able to introduce gold standards, where does that leave the dollar? This article describes just how precarious the fiat dollar’s position has become. For now, the dollar appears to be…