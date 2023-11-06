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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The future for fiat

The day of reckoning for unproductive credit is in sight. With G7 national finances spiralling out of control, debt traps are being sprung on all of them, with the sole exception of Germany. Malinvestments of the last…

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Alasdair Macleod

Global conflict threatens

This week, gold and silver went their separate ways, with gold rising and silver falling. In European trade this morning gold was $1985, up $4 from last Friday’s close, while silver was 22.81, down 21 cents. Gold is…

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Alasdair Macleod

War wakes gold up

This week, a firmer trend in gold continued as markets realised the seriousness of the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. In European trade this morning, gold traded at $1979, up $46 from last Friday’s close…

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Alasdair Macleod

Don’t rely on GDP

An important error in statistical analysis is that mathematical economists have lost sight of what their beloved statistics represent —none more so than with GDP. I explain why GDP is simply the total of accumulating…

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Alasdair Macleod

Collateral squeeze

The sell-off in precious metals continued as bond yields continued to rise and a strong dollar persisted. In early trade in Europe this morning, gold was $1822, down another $26, unchanged on the year. Silver traded at…

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Alasdair Macleod

Unwinding the financial system

This article looks at the collateral side of financial transactions and some significant problems which are already emerging. At a time when there is a veritable tsunami of dollar credit in foreign hands overhanging…

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Alasdair Macleod

Bond crisis

As the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note soared, gold and silver came under selling pressure this week. But ahead of the weekend, bear closing in precious metals is evident. In European trade this morning, silver…

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Alasdair Macleod

The end of the road for the dollar

With the Asian hegemons undoubtedly able to introduce gold standards, where does that leave the dollar? This article describes just how precarious the fiat dollar’s position has become. For now, the dollar appears to be…

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