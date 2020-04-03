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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Broken markets

This was a week of continuing confusion for markets in gold and silver futures, being disconnected from indicated physical prices outside the financial system, where there is no stock at current price levels. Gold fell…

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Alasdair Macleod

A primer for gold newbies

The purpose of this article is purely educational. Increasingly, the wider public is turning to gold in a spontaneous reaction to financial and economic problems that have become suddenly apparent, hastened by the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Dear Prime Minister

This is an open letter to Boris Johnson about the inflationary consequences of the global action against the coronavirus with which his government is conjoined, and the policies he will have to implement to protect the…

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Goldmoney Insights

What is holding gold back?

Gold prices moved to $1700/ozt a few weeks ago as the market started to price in rate cuts. However, since then, prices have fallen back to below $1500/ozt despite broad market turmoil. We believe this price fall is…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver catches virus

As the metal with the strongest antibiotic qualities it is ironic that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the silver price so harshly. As our headline chart shows, the silver price has collapsed by fully one third…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Paper gold and silver crash

As our headline chart shows, gold and silver prices fell heavily over the week, with silver crashing relative to gold. The gold/silver ratio now stands at 101.5, pretty much a record. Gold was down $97 on the week by…

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Goldmoney Insights

The Feds Bazooka misfired

The Germans – as always – have a word for it: Rohrkrepierer. Literally translated it means “[projectile] that explodes in the barrel before it exits the weapon”. This is a perfect analogy for what happened when the Fed…

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