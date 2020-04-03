This was a week of continuing confusion for markets in gold and silver futures, being disconnected from indicated physical prices outside the financial system, where there is no stock at current price levels. Gold fell…
The purpose of this article is purely educational. Increasingly, the wider public is turning to gold in a spontaneous reaction to financial and economic problems that have become suddenly apparent, hastened by the…
The Fed seems to have managed to halt the massive dollar squeeze and the associated strength in nominal yields and real-interest rate expectations. This has led to a reversal of the rather peculiar gold sell-off that…
In a dramatic week, gold and silver rose strongly on a decline of open interest on Comex. These conditions signaled an epic bear squeeze on the bullion banks. In early European trading this morning gold was trading at…
This is an open letter to Boris Johnson about the inflationary consequences of the global action against the coronavirus with which his government is conjoined, and the policies he will have to implement to protect the…
Gold prices moved to $1700/ozt a few weeks ago as the market started to price in rate cuts. However, since then, prices have fallen back to below $1500/ozt despite broad market turmoil. We believe this price fall is…
As the metal with the strongest antibiotic qualities it is ironic that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the silver price so harshly. As our headline chart shows, the silver price has collapsed by fully one third…
The unilateral response from governments to the coronavirus is to helicopter money to people and their businesses in unlimited quantities. Their priority is to keep the debt-driven Keynesian show on the road, and policy…
As our headline chart shows, gold and silver prices fell heavily over the week, with silver crashing relative to gold. The gold/silver ratio now stands at 101.5, pretty much a record. Gold was down $97 on the week by…
The Germans – as always – have a word for it: Rohrkrepierer. Literally translated it means “[projectile] that explodes in the barrel before it exits the weapon”. This is a perfect analogy for what happened when the Fed…