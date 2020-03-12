Markets are just beginning to latch on to the economic consequences of the coronavirus. Central banks are slashing interest rates and beginning to throw new money into the mix and governments are increasing deficit…
On March 3, 2020, I found myself engaged in a twitter thread with Brent Johnson [1] of Santiago Capital after I had inquired into the merits of a particular investment theory which he has been promulgating over the past…
As it has become tradition, Goldmoney’s leadership team – Roy Sebag, James Turk, Alasdair Macleod and Stefan Wieler – were joined by a special guest, former Member of the European Parliament Godfrey Bloom, to film the…
This was the week when investors began to take the coronavirus seriously as it began to spread across America. Europe had already panicked over Italy, where there are now about 4,000 cases reported and 148 deaths.…
The EU and euro face a sudden deterioration in economic conditions due to the coronavirus, which seems certain to widen the differences between Germany and the spendthrift Mediterranean members. But a more immediate…
A healthy currency must reflect our relationship with nature. Two trillion dollars is the estimated cost of the fiscal stimulus bill that was passed this week by the US senate. Over the past two weeks, governments and…
Oil prices have sold off sharply over the past month. Despite a series of bullish events – the US airstrike targetting Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s retaliation attack on US troops in Iraq, the shutdown of almost the entire…
This was the week that markets finally took notice of the coronavirus. Bonds soared and equities crashed in a flight to perceived safety. Base metals began to slide as the reality of global factory closures took hold.…
Falling equity markets this week are likely to signal the onset of a bear market, responding to a combination of the coronavirus spreading beyond China and persistent indications of a developing recession. This has…
Gold and silver performed strongly this week as it became clear to a wider investment audience that a new bout of coordinated global money-printing is ahead. Gold rose $50 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1633 in…