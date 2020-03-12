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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The journey to monetary gold and silver

Markets are just beginning to latch on to the economic consequences of the coronavirus. Central banks are slashing interest rates and beginning to throw new money into the mix and governments are increasing deficit…

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Goldmoney Insights

Goldmoney 2020 Outlook Roundtable

As it has become tradition, Goldmoney’s leadership team – Roy Sebag, James Turk, Alasdair Macleod and Stefan Wieler – were joined by a special guest, former Member of the European Parliament Godfrey Bloom, to film the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Will Brexit and coronavirus end the EU?

The EU and euro face a sudden deterioration in economic conditions due to the coronavirus, which seems certain to widen the differences between Germany and the spendthrift Mediterranean members. But a more immediate…

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Roy Sebag

A Cure for the Money Virus

A healthy currency must reflect our relationship with nature. Two trillion dollars is the estimated cost of the fiscal stimulus bill that was passed this week by the US senate. Over the past two weeks, governments and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Coronavirus begins to bite

This was the week that markets finally took notice of the coronavirus. Bonds soared and equities crashed in a flight to perceived safety. Base metals began to slide as the reality of global factory closures took hold.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold roars through $1600

Gold and silver performed strongly this week as it became clear to a wider investment audience that a new bout of coordinated global money-printing is ahead. Gold rose $50 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1633 in…

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