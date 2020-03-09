Goldmoney 2020 Outlook Roundtable

Mar 9, 2020 · Goldmoney Insights

As it has become tradition, Goldmoney’s leadership team – Roy Sebag, James Turk, Alasdair Macleod and Stefan Wieler – were joined by a special guest, former Member of the European Parliament Godfrey Bloom, to film the Goldmoney Roundtable and Outlook video on February 29, 2020.





A myriad of topics were discussed throughout the roundtable. In particular, the discussion revolved around the following topics:





The credit cycle: what can it tell us about the current global situation?

Central bank actions to counter stalling economies and their room for manoeuvre.

Coronavirus and its economic effects.

Systemic risks: can they be contained in a credit crisis, and if so, how?

Outlook for precious metals and financial markets in 2020.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dFB7MSOswI&feature=youtu.be