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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Time to learn about money

An unexpected destruction of fiat currency has been advanced by the monetary and fiscal response to the coronavirus. Financial markets have yet to discount the possibility of such an outcome, but in the coming months…

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Alasdair Macleod

Geopolitics post COVID-19

Before the coronavirus caused governments to impose lockdowns, whole economies, markets and even currencies were already on course to be destroyed by a vicious downturn in bank lending at a time of contracting trade and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: The squeeze continues…

Gold rose on the week, but silver was barely changed. From last Friday’s close, gold rose $47 to $1728 in early European trade this morning, while silver rose five cents to $15.23 on the same timescale. While silver…

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Alasdair Macleod

Anatomy of a fiat currency collapse

This article asserts that infinite money-printing is set to destroy fiat currencies far quicker than might be generally thought. This final act of monetary destruction follows a 98% loss of purchasing power for dollars…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Squeeze on the swaps

Gold and silver were not much changed on a dramatic week. In European trade this morning gold was down $5 at $1690, and silver was down 28 cents at $15.12 from last Friday’s close. There is still a large gap in the…

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Alasdair Macleod

The looming derivative crisis

The powerful forces of bank credit contraction are at the heart of a rapidly evolving financial crisis in global derivatives, whose gross value is over $600 trillion; an unimaginable sum. Central banks are on course to…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Please find me some physical!

Ahead of the Easter break it has been an interesting week for precious metals. Gold rose $55 from last Friday’s close to $1681.8 yesterday, the highest closing level since 2012. Silver rose a dollar on the week to close…

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Alasdair Macleod

The destructive force of bank credit

Commentators routinely confuse the deflationary effects of a contraction of bank credit with the inflationary effects of central bank policies designed to offset it. Central banks always ensure their stimulus is…

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