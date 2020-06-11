The doyenne of MMT, Stephanie Kelton, has published a book this week explaining modern monetary theory. This article examines the foundations of MMT which Kelton explained in an earlier video released last year. [i]…
Gold and silver suffered small losses on the week in subdued trading. In European trade this morning gold was at $1707, down $22 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $17.68, down 18 cents. Gold has been trading…
This article examines the prospects for silver, which has been overlooked in favour of gold. Due to the economic and monetary consequences of the coronavirus lockdowns and the earlier turning of the credit cycle, there…
Gold and silver consolidated this week, trading in a tight range. From last Friday’s close, gold eased $9 to $1725 in early morning trade in Europe. On the same timescale silver rose 27 cents to $17.47. The difference…
This article debunks the misconception that GDP represents economic health. It explains how monetary flows have led to markets in financial assets inflating while non-financials in the GDP bucket are in deep distress.…
Gold consolidated recent gains this week, losing $3 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1738 in early European trade this morning. On the same timescale silver was up 50 cents at $17.09, 50 cents below its peak on…
Few mainstream commentators understand the seriousness of the economic and monetary situation. from a V-shaped rapid return to normality towards a more prolonged recovery phase. The fact that a liquidity crisis…
After a month of consolidation, gold and silver finally broke out on the upside yesterday. In early morning European trade gold was up $38 from last Friday’s close at $1735 and silver up 77 cents at $16.20. Gold’s move…
“In short, the Fed is committed to rescue businesses from the greatest economic catastrophe since the great depression and probably even greater than that, to fund the US Government’s rocketing budget deficits, fund the…
Gold and silver rose on the week, with gold up $21 from last Friday’s close at $1721 in morning European trade today and silver up 70 cents over the same timescale at $15.48. For gold and silver, the week started on a…