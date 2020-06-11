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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Lack of physical gold

Gold and silver suffered small losses on the week in subdued trading. In European trade this morning gold was at $1707, down $22 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $17.68, down 18 cents. Gold has been trading…

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Alasdair Macleod

Orphaned silver is finding its parent

This article examines the prospects for silver, which has been overlooked in favour of gold. Due to the economic and monetary consequences of the coronavirus lockdowns and the earlier turning of the credit cycle, there…

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Alasdair Macleod

Statistics, lies and the reservoir effect

This article debunks the misconception that GDP represents economic health. It explains how monetary flows have led to markets in financial assets inflating while non-financials in the GDP bucket are in deep distress.…

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Alasdair Macleod

The path to monetary collapse

Few mainstream commentators understand the seriousness of the economic and monetary situation. from a V-shaped rapid return to normality towards a more prolonged recovery phase. The fact that a liquidity crisis…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Breakout for gold and silver

After a month of consolidation, gold and silver finally broke out on the upside yesterday. In early morning European trade gold was up $38 from last Friday’s close at $1735 and silver up 77 cents at $16.20. Gold’s move…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Comex premiums reappear

Gold and silver rose on the week, with gold up $21 from last Friday’s close at $1721 in morning European trade today and silver up 70 cents over the same timescale at $15.48. For gold and silver, the week started on a…

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