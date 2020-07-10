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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Decade highs for gold

Gold hit decade highs on Wednesday, trading as high as $1818.5 on the spot market, and $1829.8 on the Comex August contract. Silver spiked to $19 spot and $19.45 for the active September contract. Since then,…

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Alasdair Macleod

The new deal is a bad old deal

So far, the current economic situation, together with the response by major governments, compares with the run-in to the depression of the 1930s. Yet to come in the repetitious credit cycle is the collapse in financial…

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Alasdair Macleod

A potential crisis in Comex gold

We are all used to the bullion banks covering their shorts on Comex by waiting until the speculators are over-bullish and vulnerable to mark-downs that trigger their stops. Algorithmic traders go from long to short in a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Punters paradox

After hitting new eight-year highs on Tuesday gold backed off. By morning trade in Europe today, gold was up $4 on the week at $1775 having traded at $1789, and silver up 24 cents at $17.99 having traded at $18.44. The…

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Alasdair Macleod

Prices are going to rise — and fast!

With stockmarkets barely ruffled, few are thinking beyond the very short-term and they are mostly guessing anyway. Other than possibly the very short-term as we emerge from lockdowns, the economic situation is actually…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Teed up for a bull run

With the active silver contract running off the board and both gold and silver approaching the half-year mark, this week there were strong pressures from the establishment to see lower prices. While 30 June is not here…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Running into Q2 factors

By early morning trade in the European time zone today, gold and silver were hardly changed on the week, with gold unchanged at $1729, and silver up 10 cents at $17.49. Trading in both metals was generally quiet,…

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Alasdair Macleod

The crisis goes up a gear

Dollar-denominated financial markets appeared to suffer a dramatic change on or about the 23 March. This article examines the possibility that it marks the beginning of the end for the Fed’s dollar. At this stage of an…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver diverge

Gold and silver followed different paths this week, with gold rising $53 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1735 in morning trade in Europe. Meanwhile, silver fell slightly on balance by 2 cents to trade at $17.65.…

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