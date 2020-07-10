Gold hit decade highs on Wednesday, trading as high as $1818.5 on the spot market, and $1829.8 on the Comex August contract. Silver spiked to $19 spot and $19.45 for the active September contract. Since then,…
So far, the current economic situation, together with the response by major governments, compares with the run-in to the depression of the 1930s. Yet to come in the repetitious credit cycle is the collapse in financial…
We are all used to the bullion banks covering their shorts on Comex by waiting until the speculators are over-bullish and vulnerable to mark-downs that trigger their stops. Algorithmic traders go from long to short in a…
After hitting new eight-year highs on Tuesday gold backed off. By morning trade in Europe today, gold was up $4 on the week at $1775 having traded at $1789, and silver up 24 cents at $17.99 having traded at $18.44. The…
With stockmarkets barely ruffled, few are thinking beyond the very short-term and they are mostly guessing anyway. Other than possibly the very short-term as we emerge from lockdowns, the economic situation is actually…
With the active silver contract running off the board and both gold and silver approaching the half-year mark, this week there were strong pressures from the establishment to see lower prices. While 30 June is not here…
This article describes how China can escape the fate of a dollar collapse by tying the yuan to gold. There is little doubt she has access to sufficient gold. Currently, her interest is to preserve the dollar, not…
By early morning trade in the European time zone today, gold and silver were hardly changed on the week, with gold unchanged at $1729, and silver up 10 cents at $17.49. Trading in both metals was generally quiet,…
Dollar-denominated financial markets appeared to suffer a dramatic change on or about the 23 March. This article examines the possibility that it marks the beginning of the end for the Fed’s dollar. At this stage of an…
Gold and silver followed different paths this week, with gold rising $53 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1735 in morning trade in Europe. Meanwhile, silver fell slightly on balance by 2 cents to trade at $17.65.…