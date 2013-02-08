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Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

The GoldMoney News Desk

Gold prices: it’s all relative

Given the almost exclusive media emphasis on the gold price in US dollars, it’s easy to forget the sometimes-wide divergence in performance of other national currencies versus gold. The Japanese yen and British pound…

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Chris Martenson

QE for dummies

A PeakProsperity.com reader recently lamented: "I have been trying to get my head around the mechanism of QE. Not being an economist or experienced investor I don't really understand a lot of the jargon. The usual…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why price inflation will take off

There are key aspects of economics that neo-classical monetarists do not apparently comprehend; the most important, given their job-description, being the relationship between money and prices. They are like motorists…

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James Turk

Gold rises for the 12th consecutive year

For the twelfth year in a row, the gold price in terms of US dollars rose in 2012. Gold climbed 7.0%, so an arithmetic average of its annual rate of appreciation for the last 12 years when measured in US dollars is…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Adios Fiscal Cliff; hello March Madness

Happy New Year! 2012 saw yet another year of gains for gold – the twelfth in a row. Silver also recorded gains across all major currencies, in contrast to 2011, when it appreciated against just the Indian rupee across…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

GDP data shakes confidence

Wednesday afternoon’s Q4 US GDP number was a shock for markets, though less surprising to those of you familiar with our views. Falling business inventories, reduced exports and a 22.5% quarterly drop in defence…

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