Given the almost exclusive media emphasis on the gold price in US dollars, it’s easy to forget the sometimes-wide divergence in performance of other national currencies versus gold. The Japanese yen and British pound…
US M3 ended 2012 at over $15 trillion, as we have been predicting since Operation Twist was launched. The US national debt stands at over $16.5 trillion, while the gold price ended the year at $1,660 per troy ounce. The…
A PeakProsperity.com reader recently lamented: "I have been trying to get my head around the mechanism of QE. Not being an economist or experienced investor I don't really understand a lot of the jargon. The usual…
“The only problem with heroin is that it is so moreish.” That’s one of the comments on an FT story ($) about remarks made by the outgoing chairman of Britain’s Financial Services Authority, Lord Turner, in favour of…
Euro strength continues to astound, especially given the absolute lack of fundamental change or political will to resolve the underlying issues of insolvency, excess debt and chronic deficits in many countries within…
There are key aspects of economics that neo-classical monetarists do not apparently comprehend; the most important, given their job-description, being the relationship between money and prices. They are like motorists…
For the twelfth year in a row, the gold price in terms of US dollars rose in 2012. Gold climbed 7.0%, so an arithmetic average of its annual rate of appreciation for the last 12 years when measured in US dollars is…
Happy New Year! 2012 saw yet another year of gains for gold – the twelfth in a row. Silver also recorded gains across all major currencies, in contrast to 2011, when it appreciated against just the Indian rupee across…
Wednesday afternoon’s Q4 US GDP number was a shock for markets, though less surprising to those of you familiar with our views. Falling business inventories, reduced exports and a 22.5% quarterly drop in defence…
Precious metals and commodities enjoyed another up day yesterday, with steady but unspectacular gains. Global equities are hitting levels not seen for four-and-a half years as investor confidence grows. Sales of Silver…