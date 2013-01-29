Last year new French president Francois Hollande was elected after campaigning on a socialistic platform that emphasised increasing taxes on the rich. However, he is quickly realising the inherent flaws in the socialist…
The divergence between the bullish action in platinum and palladium and the bearish action in gold and silver continues. Palladium tore through its 12-month high last Friday like a hot knife through butter, while…
Last week I wrote about the mess the Bundesbank has found itself in over its gold bullion. But they are not alone: the Dutch, Austrian, Mexican and now even the Swedish central banks are also coming under public…
New data out from the St Louis Federal Reserve confirms that the current post-Q2 2009 “recovery” in the US economy is the weakest on record. ZeroHedge has all the details and more charts . Interestingly, while gains in…
Another constructive day for the precious metals bulls yesterday, with gold nudging above $1,690 and silver trading at $32 and change. Platinum is mirroring gold, albeit with slightly less volatility at the moment,…
Platinum has been outperforming gold recently. Aside from talk about trillion-dollar platinum coins this is because of the situation in South Africa, the world's largest platinum producing country. The world's largest…
The Gold Money Index, created by James Turk, is a simple but logical formula. It treats central bank gold reserves as international money – the world’s true and only reserve currency, if you will – and compares said…
Gold has been hammering away at the $1,690 mark for the last couple of trading sessions, but with no luck so far. Silver looks to be setting up for a move back over $32 and put in a stronger showing on Friday than…
Last Wednesday the Bundesbank released a statement to the effect that 300 tonnes of Germany’s gold will be moved from New York and 374 tonnes from Paris. This should be a simple operation: rail or trucks from Paris, and…
It is always important to use the correct tools for the work you intend to accomplish. That reliable adage is true whether you are building a house or an investment portfolio. There are many tools available to buy gold,…