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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

The GoldMoney News Desk

The birth of the new monetary system

The Bundesbank’s confirmation on Wednesday that it is looking to repatriate a portion of its gold reserves caused a stir in financial media: by 2020 they are looking to have finished transportation of 674 of the 2,319…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

German gold coming home?

The hot talk in the gold market over the last 24 hours is that the Bundesbank will announce moves today to repatriate a portion of its gold bullion held in New York and all of its gold in Paris. Around 45% is currently…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Sterling crisis talk increasing

Are the markets at long last taking central banks at their word? This would appear to be the conclusion to draw from the continuing bullish action in stocks and commodities, as well as gold and silver, though there…

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Alasdair Macleod

Austrian economics in 2013

Regular readers of my articles either have some knowledge of Austrian economic theory or at least suspect that Keynesian and monetarist alternatives are flawed. Their failures are becoming more evident, which suggests…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Asian gold buying to the bulls’ rescue

The mood of bullishness evident since the start of the year continued yesterday, with the FTSE All-World Index equity index reaching its highest level since May 2011. Copper and crude oil rocketed higher yesterday…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

How about trillion-dollar platinum?

Cheaper office space for Goldman Sachs, an extension of a tax on rum, and a tax break offered to those building NASCAR racing tracks (yes, you read that last one correctly). All some of the more colourful (or scandalous…

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Alasdair Macleod

The economics of gold and silver in 2013

The New Year should see some major changes in how gold and silver are regarded in the West, if it becomes obvious that confidence in government-issued money as a medium of exchange might be misplaced. This concern is…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

FOMC minutes boost dollar, pressure gold

Better than expected ADP jobs numbers combined with hawkish noises from the Federal Reserve have prompted a dollar surge over the last 24 hours, with yields on 10-Year US Treasuries rising to an eight-month high. The…

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