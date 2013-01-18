The Bundesbank’s confirmation on Wednesday that it is looking to repatriate a portion of its gold reserves caused a stir in financial media: by 2020 they are looking to have finished transportation of 674 of the 2,319…
The hot talk in the gold market over the last 24 hours is that the Bundesbank will announce moves today to repatriate a portion of its gold bullion held in New York and all of its gold in Paris. Around 45% is currently…
Are the markets at long last taking central banks at their word? This would appear to be the conclusion to draw from the continuing bullish action in stocks and commodities, as well as gold and silver, though there…
Regular readers of my articles either have some knowledge of Austrian economic theory or at least suspect that Keynesian and monetarist alternatives are flawed. Their failures are becoming more evident, which suggests…
The mood of bullishness evident since the start of the year continued yesterday, with the FTSE All-World Index equity index reaching its highest level since May 2011. Copper and crude oil rocketed higher yesterday…
Bill Gross, a trillion dollar coin and confidence in modern currencies. Precious metal prices have rallied over the last 24 hours, encouraged perhaps by talk of trillion-dollar platinum coins and various other ways of…
As if last year's new regulations from the Indian government had not caused enough turmoil at the local gold markets, tomorrow the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be publishing new…
Cheaper office space for Goldman Sachs, an extension of a tax on rum, and a tax break offered to those building NASCAR racing tracks (yes, you read that last one correctly). All some of the more colourful (or scandalous…
The New Year should see some major changes in how gold and silver are regarded in the West, if it becomes obvious that confidence in government-issued money as a medium of exchange might be misplaced. This concern is…
Better than expected ADP jobs numbers combined with hawkish noises from the Federal Reserve have prompted a dollar surge over the last 24 hours, with yields on 10-Year US Treasuries rising to an eight-month high. The…