Gold took a beating on Wednesday, amid media chatter about the mythical notion of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Evidence for this appears no more convincing than at anytime since the start of the…
Gold and silver have stabilised over the last 24 hours, with traders waiting on the release of the latest batch of Federal Reserve minutes – for their 29-30 January Open Market Committee – later today for more…
Governments have refused to accept the necessity of a period of economic re-adjustment following the credit-bubble. The bubble burst about five years ago and economic progress has been effectively suspended ever since.…
Last Friday night (European time, 8 February) the Bank Participation Report for 5 February was released. This showed that US banks reduced their net short gold position by 12,886 contracts over the month of January,…
Another tough day for gold yesterday. The metal looks like it could test support at $1,600/oz, depending on the noises coming from governments in the run up to the weekend’s G20 gathering in Moscow. The short-term…
The "cash for gold" – or “cash 4 gold” if you prefer – business has been booming in recent years, but such ventures operating in America are facing the prospect of tighter regulation. This may include requirements to…
Gold and silver may be struggling for direction at the moment, but palladium continues to move higher: bursting above the $760/oz mark yesterday. Platinum enjoyed a solid up day – though its bullish progress has slowed…
HRH Queen Elizabeth II: “I saw all the Gold bars. Regrettably, not all of them belong to us.” George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer: “Some of them were sold, but we still have got some left.” For the first time…
We saw a slight return of euro jitters in the second half of last week, following comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, hinting that the strengthening euro since last summer was problematic for the…
The purpose of keeping accurate accounts is to quantify net worth at any given point in time – as well as the change from a prior date. It goes without saying that the measure used, money, should be constant if…