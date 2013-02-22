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Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

The GoldMoney News Desk

No way out for central banks

Gold took a beating on Wednesday, amid media chatter about the mythical notion of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Evidence for this appears no more convincing than at anytime since the start of the…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Market awaits Fed minutes

Gold and silver have stabilised over the last 24 hours, with traders waiting on the release of the latest batch of Federal Reserve minutes – for their 29-30 January Open Market Committee – later today for more…

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Alasdair Macleod

The final countdown

Governments have refused to accept the necessity of a period of economic re-adjustment following the credit-bubble. The bubble burst about five years ago and economic progress has been effectively suspended ever since.…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Central bank gold demand at post-1964 high

Another tough day for gold yesterday. The metal looks like it could test support at $1,600/oz, depending on the noises coming from governments in the run up to the weekend’s G20 gathering in Moscow. The short-term…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Gold consolidation, but no capitulation

Gold and silver may be struggling for direction at the moment, but palladium continues to move higher: bursting above the $760/oz mark yesterday. Platinum enjoyed a solid up day – though its bullish progress has slowed…

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James Cox

Gold save the Queen

HRH Queen Elizabeth II: “I saw all the Gold bars. Regrettably, not all of them belong to us.” George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer: “Some of them were sold, but we still have got some left.” For the first time…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

G20 meeting amid increasing currency tensions

We saw a slight return of euro jitters in the second half of last week, following comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, hinting that the strengthening euro since last summer was problematic for the…

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