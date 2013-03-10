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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The relationship between money and prices

The quantity theory of money and its accompanying equation of exchange are generally accepted as defining the relationship between money and prices. The equation has been expressed a number of ways, always including…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Stock market hype ignores inflation

Stocks markets have hit record (nominal) levels in the last few days, amid the on-going torrent of central bank currency injections into the banking system. Month-on-month changes in the US M3 money supply continue to…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Social unrest and inflation

Sterling is once again front and centre of market attention today – and again, not in a good way: tumbling by nearly 1% against the dollar following news of an unexpected contraction in UK manufacturing last month. The…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

James Turk's interview with Beurs Magazine

James Turk discusses the macro environment with a focus on Europe with Beurs Magazine. Since last summer the euro has been on the rise. Is that a trend you see continuing going forward? JT: It’s hard to predict the…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

UK downgrade knocks sterling

Moody’s announcement late on Friday that it was downgrading the United Kingdom’s credit rating from AAA to Aa1 has had predictable consequences for sterling: the currency sinking to $1.5073, its lowest level since the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Osborne cornered

On 20 March George Osborne, the UK’s Chancellor, will present his budget. So far he has made a valiant attempt to cap public sector spending, particularly when compared with other finance ministers who were slow to…

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