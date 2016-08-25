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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

Damn Right!: Janet Lowe - 2003

Charlie Munger is known for his billions; however, what is unique about Munger is his creative business strategies, which are above and beyond typical aptitudes. Janet Lowe received exclusive access to Munger’s…

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Roy Sebag

Lords of Finance: Liaquat Ahamed - 2009

Published in 2009, Lords of Finance was written by professional investment manager Liaquat Ahamed. It is a revealing, non-fictional account of the events and causes of the Great Depression. While the 1929 Great…

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Roy Sebag

King Icahn: Mark Stevens - 2014

First published in 1993, the new 2014 edition of King Icahn was written by CEO and popular business media commentator Mark Stevens. The new edition includes an entirely new foreword of a story never told before,…

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Roy Sebag

Knowledge and Power: George Gilder - 2013

In Knowledge and Power , Gilder argues that it’s time to create a new philosophy for consumer spending in America. Published in 2013, this book enhances our view of capitalism with an all-new theory that is not at all…

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