In life, showing up is important, especially in hard times such as the Great Depression. Written with beautiful language and in several different narratives, we discover the life of Bill Gates father, Bill Gates Senior.…
Charlie Munger is known for his billions; however, what is unique about Munger is his creative business strategies, which are above and beyond typical aptitudes. Janet Lowe received exclusive access to Munger’s…
Published in 2009, The Great Depression: A Diary is a first-person diary account of 10 years worth of US and world events during the Great Depression with excellent parallels to the present day. Benjamin Roth recounts…
Published in 2006, this is the revised edition of the stock market bible The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham. This edition includes contributions from distinguished financial journalist Jason Zweig, and American…
Published in 2009, Lords of Finance was written by professional investment manager Liaquat Ahamed. It is a revealing, non-fictional account of the events and causes of the Great Depression. While the 1929 Great…
First published in 1993, the new 2014 edition of King Icahn was written by CEO and popular business media commentator Mark Stevens. The new edition includes an entirely new foreword of a story never told before,…
The Great Deformation was published in April of 2013. Since then, it has become a secret weapon in economic research done on capitalism in America. Beginning from the United States early roots, David Stockman describes…
Published in 1999, The Victorian Internet was written by journalist and author Tom Standage. It is a historical account of the events that led to the ingenious invention of the electric telegraph. For centuries before…
The Manual of Ideas was written with one thing in mind: to provide readers a framework to help identify the best value investments. The Manual of Ideas was written with thoughts and processes originating from some of…
In Knowledge and Power , Gilder argues that it’s time to create a new philosophy for consumer spending in America. Published in 2013, this book enhances our view of capitalism with an all-new theory that is not at all…