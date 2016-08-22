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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

Den of Thieves: James Stewart - 1992

Published in 1992, Den of Thieves is a world-renowned book written on the insider-trading scandal that nearly destroyed Wall Street. Written with poise and incredible knowledge, James Stewart takes us on a journey…

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Roy Sebag

Zero to One: Peter Thiel - 2014

Zero to One , written by serial entrepreneur Peter Thiel and Blake Masters, provides an intellectual framework that can be used to identify progressive and innovative business opportunities. One of the original leaders…

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Roy Sebag

Deep Simplicity: John Gribbin - 2004

Nothing is more complex than the study of complexity itself. Written by astrophysicist John Gribbin, Deep Simplicity discusses the study of complex systems and addresses how the principles behind chaos and complexity…

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Roy Sebag

A World in Debt: Freeman Tilden - 1935

Published in 1935, at the depth of the Depression, A World in Debt is a powerful indictment of the debt system. It is written in an eloquent but non-technical language with profuse use of classical sources. With a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gibson's Paradox

Gibson's paradox has defeated all the mainstream economists who have tried to resolve it, including Irving Fisher, John Maynard Keynes and Milton Friedman. As Keynes noted, the paradox is that the price level and the…

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