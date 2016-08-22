Published in 1992, Den of Thieves is a world-renowned book written on the insider-trading scandal that nearly destroyed Wall Street. Written with poise and incredible knowledge, James Stewart takes us on a journey…
Published in 2001, When Genius Failed provides a historical look into the rise and fall of Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM). Roger Lowenstein uses confidential material such as office memos and interviews with key…
In Thinking, Fast and Slow , renowned psychologist Daniel Kahneman provides enlightening insight into the human thought process. Kahneman describes how thought is formed within the deep recesses of our brains and…
Zero to One , written by serial entrepreneur Peter Thiel and Blake Masters, provides an intellectual framework that can be used to identify progressive and innovative business opportunities. One of the original leaders…
Nothing is more complex than the study of complexity itself. Written by astrophysicist John Gribbin, Deep Simplicity discusses the study of complex systems and addresses how the principles behind chaos and complexity…
Widely respected by the financial community, Philip Fisher is one of the most influential investors of all time. Fisher’s investment philosophies, contained within Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits , are still studied…
The financial crisis of 2008 incited a new way of thinking about the economy, and in Between Debt and the Devil , Adair Turner argues the crisis was a direct consequence of our addiction to private debt. He states that…
An Essay on the Ancient Weights and Money, And The Roman And Greek Liquid Measures, With An Appendix On The Roman And Greek Foot By Robert Hussey, 1836 Published in 1836, this antiquarian work is an accurate perspective…
Published in 1935, at the depth of the Depression, A World in Debt is a powerful indictment of the debt system. It is written in an eloquent but non-technical language with profuse use of classical sources. With a…
Gibson's paradox has defeated all the mainstream economists who have tried to resolve it, including Irving Fisher, John Maynard Keynes and Milton Friedman. As Keynes noted, the paradox is that the price level and the…