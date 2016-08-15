Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits: Philip A. Fisher - 1958

Aug 15, 2016 · Roy Sebag

Widely respected by the financial community, Philip Fisher is one of the most influential investors of all time. Fisher’s investment philosophies, contained within Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits, are still studied and applied by financiers and investors today.

A favourite of business magnate and investor Warren Buffett, Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits was first published in 1958 and has since been updated to include the perspectives of Fisher’s son, Ken Fisher.

“Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. It further shows that when we believe we have found such a company we had better stick with it for a long period of time. It gives us a strong hint that such companies need not necessarily be young and small. Instead, regardless of size, what really counts is a management having both a determination to attain further important growth and an ability to bring its plans to completion.”

Fisher provides brilliant insight into how to identify outstanding investment opportunities, and what to look for when conducting thorough analysis. Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits is perfect for those who are interested in learning about the art of investing, especially younger investors looking for a guide.