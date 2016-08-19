Thinking, Fast and Slow: Daniel Kahneman - 2011

Aug 19, 2016 · Roy Sebag

In Thinking, Fast and Slow, renowned psychologist Daniel Kahneman provides enlightening insight into the human thought process. Kahneman describes how thought is formed within the deep recesses of our brains and explores how different thoughts are created.

Kahneman explains the dichotomy between two systems of thought and how they drive our choices: System One, which is fast, emotional, and intuitive – and System Two, which is slower, more logical, and deliberative.

Thinking, Fast and Slow is perfect for those who are interested in exploring the inner workings of the human mind. Kahneman challenges readers to rethink where and when they can trust their intuition and examine how thoughts can impact their lives:

When you are asked what you are thinking about, you can normally answer. You believe you know what goes on in your mind, which often consists of one conscious thought leading in an orderly way to another. But that is not the only way the mind works, nor indeed is that the typical way. Most impressions and thoughts arise in your conscious experience without your knowing how they got there. You cannot trace how you came to the belief that there is a lamp on the desk in front of you, or how you detected a hint of irritation in your spouse's voice on the telephone, or how you managed to avoid a threat on the road before you became consciously aware of it. The mental work that produces impressions, intuitions, and many decisions goes on in silence in our mind.

Daniel Kahneman is Professor of Psychology and Public Affairs Emeritus at Princeton University. Kahneman was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his groundbreaking work in applying psychological insights to economic theory; he is the first non-economist by profession to win the prize.