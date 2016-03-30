An Essay On The Ancient Weights And Money, And The Roman And Greek Liquid Measures - 1836

Mar 30, 2016 · Roy Sebag

An Essay on the Ancient Weights and Money, And The Roman And Greek Liquid Measures, With An Appendix On The Roman And Greek Foot By Robert Hussey, 1836

Published in 1836, this antiquarian work is an accurate perspective of permanent value and a diligent examination of ancient coins in museums internationally.

The essay takes an analytical account of the value of money and exchange within ancient Greek society. Through his research, Hussey found a common narrative around gold, silver and copper coinage research, with an apparent lack in diverse perspectives.

The knowledge of coins, indeed, takes a high sounding name, and ’Numismatology’ has followers who think it a ‘delightful science.’ But few of those who have ventured far into the mazes of the ancient monies, have found many charms in the pursuit; in which the sales must often be standard of taste, and arithmetic the rule of interpretation. Let therefore the attempt to separate truth from error on this ‘wearisome but needful’ subject, and to bring it into order in a correct and convenient shape, be judged.

Hussey tasked himself with the undertaking of a thorough examination of the value of ancient money which had been somewhat non-existent since the revival of ancient literature.

There is a great want of information on the subject of measures of length, as well as the weights and money.

The essay is written in a non-technical language with a direct dive in perceived and apparent difference in value between ancient coins such the Attic drachma and the denarius. It presents an explanation around cultural perceptions, metal abundance, artistry and market availability.

The Ancient Weights and Money and The Roman And Greek Liquid Measures by Robert Hussey is a great foundational read for the introduction of true money and long term value in precious metals.