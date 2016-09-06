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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

Genius: James Gleick - 1993

Published in 1992, Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman’ was written by American scientific journalist and author James Gleick. This brilliant biography speaks of the wonderful life of Richard Feynman – the…

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Roy Sebag

Sapiens: Yuval Harari - 2014

Published in 2014, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind was written by Professor Yuval Noah Harari. The book covers all aspects of human history, from the very first humans that walked the Earth leading to assumptions…

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Roy Sebag

Antifragile: Nassim Nicholas Taleb - 2012

Published in 2012, Antifragile: Things that Gain from Disorder was written by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, arguably one of the greatest philosophers of this era. Taleb was a former trader who now conducts academic research in…

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