Elementary Particles and the Laws of Physics was written by physicists, Nobel laureate Richard Feynman and Steven Weinberg. It is a summary of the 1986 memorial lectures of the famous British physicist Paul Dirac.…
The Nature of Space and Time is a collection of the theories of two greatest theoretical physicists of the age, Stephen Hawking and Roger Penrose. In the group of essays, the two scientists present their opposing views…
The Bed of Procrustes , was written by Professor of Risk Engineering at NYU, Nassim Nicholas Taleb. It is the third instalment and a standalone book in the Incerto Series which also includes the books: Antifragile, The…
There are so many fascinating questions about this world and the universe that we live in. Most of these questions have many answers which only make them much more confusing and sought after. Some of these questions…
Published in 1992, Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman’ was written by American scientific journalist and author James Gleick. This brilliant biography speaks of the wonderful life of Richard Feynman – the…
Published in 2005, The Pleasure of Finding Things Out was written by American physicist and Nobel Prize winner Richard Feynman. One of the greatest scientists of the 20th century, Feynman was not preoccupied with titles…
Published in 2005, Fooled by Randomness was written by probability theory researcher and philosophical essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb. The book explores the world which is little-understood by people, through aspects…
Published in 2014, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind was written by Professor Yuval Noah Harari. The book covers all aspects of human history, from the very first humans that walked the Earth leading to assumptions…
Published in 2012, Antifragile: Things that Gain from Disorder was written by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, arguably one of the greatest philosophers of this era. Taleb was a former trader who now conducts academic research in…
Published in 2002, A History of Money and Banking in the United States was written by Austrian economist Murray N. Rothbard. The book is an all-encompassing and comprehensive analysis of money and banking in the United…