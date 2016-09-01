The Meaning of it All: Richard Feynman - 1998

Sep 1, 2016 · Roy Sebag

There are so many fascinating questions about this world and the universe that we live in. Most of these questions have many answers which only make them much more confusing and sought after. Some of these questions including those about physics, politics and even the topic of death itself, are featured in the book, The Meaning of it All. Richard Feynman penned this book and published it in 1998.

“It is surprising that people do not believe that there is imagination in science. It is a very interesting kind of imagination, unlike that of the artist. The great difficulty is in trying to imagine something that you have never seen, that is consistent in every detail with what has already been seen, and that is different from what has been thought of; furthermore, it must be definite and not a vague proposition. That is indeed difficult.”

Feynman has a unique sense of the world around him and shows this in his book. It is an interesting read full of life.

“It is a great adventure to contemplate the universe, beyond man, to contemplate what it would be like without man, as it was in a great part of its long history and as it is in a great majority of places. When this objective view is finally attained, and the mystery and majesty of matter are fully appreciated, to then turn the objective eye back on man viewed as matter, to view life as part of this universal mystery of greatest depth, is to sense an experience which is very rare, and very exciting.”

This book is not just for those interested in physics. Instead, it is a perfect read for those curious about the world we live in.