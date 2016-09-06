The Bed of Procrustes: Nassim Nicholas Taleb - 2010

Sep 6, 2016 · Roy Sebag

The Bed of Procrustes, was written by Professor of Risk Engineering at NYU, Nassim Nicholas Taleb. It is the third instalment and a standalone book in the Incerto Series which also includes the books: Antifragile, The Black Swan, and Fooled by Randomness. Taleb’s life is dedicated to understanding uncertainties, probabilities, and knowledge.

Taleb presents a colourful and diverse set of aphorisms in this book to present his core ideas which evoke uncertainty in people’s views. These range from how humans change for technology, how economists put the blame on reality for not adhering to models, from intelligence being quantified in classrooms, diseases being made up for the sole purpose of selling drugs, and making people believe employment is different to being enslaved.

“They will envy you for your success, your wealth, for your intelligence, for your looks, for your status - but rarely for your wisdom.”

The Bed of Procrustesis a deep insight into Taleb’s point of view which explores the world devoid from societal norms and boundaries, while also a fantastic opportunity for self-exploration of your own beliefs. Highly recommended to all who wish for a deeper understanding of our complex world.